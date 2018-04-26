Nintendo Reports Higher Full-Year Profit, Names CEO

The Japanese game maker’s Switch console sold more than 15 million units worldwide, helping it to more than double revenue.

Nintendo posted profits of $1.28 billion (￥140 billion), up 36 percent, for the fiscal year ended in March, with its Switch console pushing up revenue by 115 percent to $9.6 billion (￥1.056 trillion).

The company on Thursday also announced that Shuntaro Furukawa, 46, would replace Tatsumi Kimishima as CEO.

Furukawa, currently head of marketing, joined Nintendo in 1994 and worked for the company in Germany for 10 years.

The Switch sold more than 15 million units during the fiscal year, with the Super Mario Odyssey game selling more than 10 million copies and total software sales topping 63.5 million.

The Kyoto-headquartered game maker also saw strong sales for its portable 3DS consoles and games, while its Super NES Classic Edition console sold more than 5 million units.

The cardboard cut-out Labo kit, which allows gamers to make Toy-Cons that can interface with games, went on sale April 20 in most of the world and will be released in Europe on Friday.

With the company also drawing growing revenues from IP licensing and mobile gaming, Nintendo is forecasting sales of ￥1.2 trillion ($11 billion at current rates) and net profit of ￥230 billion ($2.1 billion) in net profit for the year to March 2019.

Nintendo announced earlier this year it was developing a movie based on its iconic Mario character with Illumination Entertainment.

Sony, a rival to Nintendo in the video game market, announces its full-year results on Friday.

Nintendo stock fell 2 percent to ￥45,440 ($414.44) in Tokyo trading, while the broader market there rose 0.5 percent for the day, before the results were announced. However, its stock price has more than doubled over the last two years.