Nintendo Switch Consoles Sold Out at Many U.S. Retailers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"More systems are on the way," the video game company tells THR, as chains like Best Buy, GameStop and Target display "out of stock" messages for the popular game console.

Nintendo is having trouble meeting the increased demand for its Switch consoles in the U.S., with those looking to purchase a system met with "out of stock" messages on retailers like Amazon, Target, GameStop and Best Buy in some locations.

"Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the U.S., but more systems are on the way. We apologize for any inconvenience," a spokesperson for the company tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Nintendo declined to specify if the current lack of supply was a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the company did say in February that shipment delays were "inevitable" due to the outbreak.

Amid the nationwide shutdown, both GameStop and Best Buy have shuttered their physical storefronts across the country, though they are still offering curbside pickup and digital purchasing. Target, meanwhile, has instituted a 9 p.m. early closing time at its locations.

As millions across the nation are encouraged to self-isolate in their homes, the video game industry has seen a boost. Last week, Verizon reported that U.S. video game usage during peak hours has gone up 75 percent since the quarantine first went into effect. As a result, even defunct games such as online title Club Penguin, have seen a marked increased in players over the past few weeks.

Nintendo recently released Animal Crossing: New Horizons, an anticipated, family-friendly title that has received strong critical praise and debuted to record-breaking sales in the U.K. (U.S. sales are currently unavailable). New Horizons more than tripled the sales of the last entry in the Animal Crossing franchise, 2013's 3DS title Animal Crossing: New Leaf, in the country.