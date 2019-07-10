Nintendo Unveils Cheaper, Handheld Version of Switch Console

The new system sports a much cheaper price point than its predecessor.

Nintendo has introduced a new version of its Nintendo Switch console dedicated entirely to handheld gaming. Called the Nintendo Switch Lite, the new system is a more compact, lightweight edition of the popular gaming hardware that will retail at $199, $100 less than the price point of its predecessor.

The Switch Lite comes in three separate colors (yellow, turquoise and the classic black) with white buttons and analog sticks. Unlike the original Switch, the controls (or Joy Cons) for the Lite do not slide on and off. The directional buttons on the traditional Switch have been swapped out for a D-pad on the Lite.

The IR motion camera and rumble features on the traditional Switch's Joy Cons have also been removed on the Lite. However, Joy Cons can still be paired with the Switch Lite and used to play games on the console that requires motion controls.

As it is a dedicated handheld console, the Switch Lite will not connect to players' televisions.

The Nintendo Switch Lite will be available Aug. 20.