Nintendo Switch Posts Record Sales Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Nintendo gobbled up massive sales over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Japanese gaming company posted its single best week of sales in the U.S. over the holiday (from Nov. 24-30) for its Nintendo Switch consoles, selling 830,000 combined units of the Switch and its solely-handheld counterpart, Switch Lite.

Sales were bolstered by the introduction of the latter console (which debuted in August, making this holiday season its first on the market), a cheaper, more portable version of the popular system. Additionally, a Black Friday bundle of the classic Switch console with racing game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, amounting to a roughly $60 value, helped drive sales.

Total sales for the Nintendo Switch have now topped 17.5 million units in the Americas. Worldwide, the console has sold more than 40 million units since its debut in 2017.

On the software side, Switch titles also sold well over the holiday week, as Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, both launched on Nov. 15, have surpassed 3 million copies sold in the Americas. Meanwhile, the aforementioned Mario Kart 8 Deluxe crossed 8.5 million units sold, last year's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate passed 8 million and 2017's Super Mario Odyssey has sold 6.5 million in the Americas.

As of October, 11 games have sold over a million copies on Switch consoles during this fiscal year, leading to a total of 58.5 million software units sold worldwide, a nearly 39 percent increase year-over-year.