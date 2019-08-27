'Nip/Tuck' Alum Dylan Walsh Signs With APA

He most recently recurred on ABC's 'Whiskey Cavalier' and NBC's 'Law & Order: SVU.'

APA has signed Dylan Walsh, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Since starring as Dr. Sean McNamara in Ryan Murphy's FX plastic-surgery drama Nip/Tuck, the actor has gone on to series regular roles on CBS' Unforgettable and The CW's Life Sentence. The most recent of his long list of television credits are recurring appearances on NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and ABC's Whiskey Cavalier.

On the film side, Walsh starred as the title character in Screen Gems' 2009 thriller The Stepfather opposite Penn Badgley, and his other credits include Secretariat, The Lake House, We Were Soldiers, Congo, Nobody's Fool and Where the Heart Is.

Walsh continues to be represented by Bob McGowan at McGowan Management.