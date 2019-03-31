Nipsey Hussle's Killing Sparks Shock, Outrage Among Music and Hollywood Stars

"Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts," tweeted Issa Rae of the rapper.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed Sunday outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 33.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting, while Hussle was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was reportedly shot multiple times.

After the news broke, many stars in music and Hollywood were quick to pay tribute and express their shock and sadness over his death.

Read on to see what they had to say about the Grammy-nominated rapper.

Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 1, 2019

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones!

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

Just spoke to you, always kept it 1000. Always was real. You’re a Rest up young KING. RIP Nipsey https://t.co/LWmIS3DJq0 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) April 1, 2019

‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic — Chance Owbum (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019

This one hurts man... Lauren I am so so so sorry!!! RIP Nipsey — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) April 1, 2019

heartbroken and speechless

god bless your beautiful family

just spoke about working...



a community legend. a humble king... forreal. ah this don’t feel real. wow. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 1, 2019

Real one after real one smh R.I.P Nipsey the solid morals you stood on and your legacy will last 4L!! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) April 1, 2019

Maaaan this got me sick... prayers to @LaurenLondon and the rest of the family #RIPNipsey — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 1, 2019