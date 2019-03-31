Nipsey Hussle's Killing Sparks Shock, Outrage Among Music and Hollywood Stars
"Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts," tweeted Issa Rae of the rapper.
Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed Sunday outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 33.
Two other people were wounded in the shooting, while Hussle was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was reportedly shot multiple times.
After the news broke, many stars in music and Hollywood were quick to pay tribute and express their shock and sadness over his death.
Read on to see what they had to say about the Grammy-nominated rapper.
Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts.— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 1, 2019
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones!— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019
I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a
Just spoke to you, always kept it 1000. Always was real. You’re a Rest up young KING. RIP Nipsey https://t.co/LWmIS3DJq0— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) April 1, 2019
‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt.— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019
Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired prayers for my brother and his family— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019
You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019
RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic— Chance Owbum (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019
This one hurts man... Lauren I am so so so sorry!!! RIP Nipsey— Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) April 1, 2019
heartbroken and speechless— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 1, 2019
Real one after real one smh R.I.P Nipsey the solid morals you stood on and your legacy will last 4L!!— Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) April 1, 2019
Maaaan this got me sick... prayers to @LaurenLondon and the rest of the family #RIPNipsey— Chris Paul (@CP3) April 1, 2019
God please cover and restore @NipseyHussle right now!!!— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 31, 2019
Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.