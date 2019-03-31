MUSIC

Nipsey Hussle's Killing Sparks Shock, Outrage Among Music and Hollywood Stars

6:15 PM PDT 3/31/2019 by Kimberly Nordyke

"Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts," tweeted Issa Rae of the rapper.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed Sunday outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 33.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting, while Hussle was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was reportedly shot multiple times.

After the news broke, many stars in music and Hollywood were quick to pay tribute and express their shock and sadness over his death.

Gone 2 soon @nipseyhussle I’m so sad right now I’ll just reflect on the good times we had

BLACK MAN ON A JOURNEY OF POSITIVITY KILLED THIS A SHAME TO OUR CULTURE REST UP HOMIE

