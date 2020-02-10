Nipsey Hussle Doc From Ava DuVernay Lands at Netflix

Prior to the Netflix pickup, Apple was poised to be in the lead position for the title, with other streamers in the mix.

On Jan. 26, Ava DuVernay introduced a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle at the 2020 Grammy Awards that included performances by Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and John Legend. But the Emmy-winning director had much more planned.

Sources say DuVernay is working on a Hussle documentary to which Netflix has won the rights. The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was fatally shot in Los Angeles in March 2019 at the age of 33. In addition to his critically acclaimed music, including the Interscope album Victory Lap, Hussle had become a community activist in his native South Los Angeles and, at the time of his death, had shifted his focus to preventing gang violence.

DuVernay is no stranger to the documentary form, having directed the Oscar-nominated 13th, which shines a light on the injustice of mass incarceration of African-Americans and Latinos. During the 2017 awards-season campaign for 13th, DuVernay enlisted Hussle as a panelist to offer his perspective on how the for-profit prison system was decimating inner-city communities.

Prior to the Netflix pickup, Apple was poised to be in the lead position for the Hussle doc with other streamers also in the mix (DuVernay previously worked with Netflix on 13th). Still, the doc wasn't expected to fetch the same kind of money as Apple’s mammoth $26 million spend on a Billie Eilish film or Amazon’s $25 million on a Peter Berg-directed Rihanna doc. Sources said the Hussle bidding was in the teens, but that could escalate, given that the music doc genre has become explosive in recent months, with the streamers creating the frenzy.