Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Indicted on Additional Charges by Grand Jury

Eric Holder is facing one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The man suspected of murdering Nipsey Hussle back in March was indicted by a grand jury on May 9 for the fatal shooting and wounding two others. The Los Angeles Country District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Eric Holder is facing one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

TMZ reports that two new charges for assault with a firearm in the unsealed indictment came as a result of the injuries sustained by other victims on March 31 also on the scene.

Eric "Shitty" Holder already entered a not guilty plea in April and remains behind bars with bail set at $6.53 million, reports KABC. The 29-year-old will return to court for his next pre-trial hearing on June 18. If convicted, Holder faces life in prison.

Hours prior to allegedly fatally gunning Nipsey down outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, Holder was reportedly involved in another physical altercation with a neighbor, which resulted in him violently pistol-whipping a man.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.