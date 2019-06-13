BET Awards: Nipsey Hussle to Receive Posthumous Humanitarian Award

The rapper, who passed away in March, was known for his philanthropic work for his hometown of Los Angeles.

BET Networks will posthumously honor Nipsey Hussle with the humanitarian award during the 2019 BET Awards.

The late rapper will be honored for his philanthropy and all-around work for his community during the awards show, which will take place in his hometown of Los Angeles.

The ceremony will also include a star-studded tribute performance in honor of Hussle. DJ Khaled, YG and John Legend are among the performers that will pay tribute to the late rapper.

In addition to his career as a musician, Hussle worked hard to advance his community, find employment for underprivileged groups through real estate investments and helped fund science and tech learning centers for teens.

"As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader. His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture," said BET's executive vice president, head of programming, Connie Orlando, in a statement. "We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change. We are forever grateful, humbled and honored to have experienced his presence and we are invested in doing our part to ensure that the marathon will indeed continue. It is an immense honor for us to recognize him with this year’s Humanitarian Award."

Hussle died on March 31 after he was shot multiple times outside of his South Los Angeles clothing store. Following his death, many stars took to social media to pay tribute to the rapper.

The 2019 BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 23 from the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony will be broadcast on BET, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.