Nipsey Hussle's Family Announces Memorial Service at L.A.'s Staples Center

The public memorial service for Nipsey Hussle is now set. The late rapper's Instagram account on Monday announced an official "Celebration of Life" planned for Thursday at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. PT, with the service to get underway promptly at 10 a.m. and run for approximately two hours. Tickets will be available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will be free of charge. There is also a four-ticket limit per customer on AXS. Recording devices will not be permitted.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot March 31 in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. Suspect Eric Holder has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office. The 29-year-old, who remains in custody and has pleaded not guilty, will be represented by attorney Chris Darden.

