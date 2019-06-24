BET Awards: Nipsey Hussle's Legacy Remembered by Marsai Martin, Anderson.Paak and More

At the 2019 BET Awards, a who’s-who of black stars filed down the carpet, which was blue in honor for late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The musician and entrepreneur, known for his hip-hop career and mission to uplift his community, was killed in front of his Los Angeles clothing store in March. He received a tribute by fellow collaborators Marsha Ambrosius, DJ Khalid, John Legend and YG — a performance that became one of the highlights of the Sunday night show.

In its 19-year history, the BET awards has evolved beyond just recognizing talent in the black community, BET president Scott M. Mills told The Hollywood Reporter at the show.

“It started as an awards show but it really evolved into a celebration of black culture, that allows us to celebrate artists and humanitarians and allows us to take moments to acknowledge people who are important to our community,” he said. “The concept of an awards show really evolved into a celebration of life.”

Mills told THR that he felt that “the biggest African American event on television” seemed only appropriate to celebrate the life and legacy of Hussle, who was top of mind for a number of artists, honorees and presenters walking down the blue carpet.

Anderson.Paak, who matched the blue carpet by donning an all-blue ensemble, dubbed the late rapper a “Los Angeles staple.”

Paak said some of the things that impressed him most about Hussle was his focus, dedication and consistency to his mission.

“One of the things to take from his passing was how consistent his message was ... and (his passing) just magnified what he was doing 10 times,” Paak told THR.

Young Stars Award winner Marsai Martin (Black-ish, Little) said she also continues to find inspiration in Hussle despite his passing, dubbing him a “real business man.”

“He’s really still here, his vibe and his energy and his marathon is still here,” she said. “He really inspires me as a businesswoman in how to just hustle.”

Besides inspiration, Hussle touched others in many different ways, said director Steven Caple Jr.

Caple Jr., whose film Creed II was up for the night’s best movie award, recalled meeting Hussle once at a Lakers game in downtown Los Angeles. He said what struck him most about the entrepreneur was his down-to-earth demeanor. He said he realizes that the community should continue spreading Hussle’s mission through action.

Also on the carpet, Martin praised honorees Perry and Blige. Martin said that Blige's honor needs no explanation given "she's just a queen."

She also called Perry “an icon in himself” and spoke about her experience visiting the Hollywood icon’s production studios in Atlanta.

“Just seeing what he’s built from the ground up is absolutely amazing and seeing that he’s not finished is absolutely dope and I love him for that,” she said.