Nipsey Hussle's Music Sales Soar After Death

Following the fatal shooting of Nipsey Hussle on Sunday, sales of his music increased 2,776 percent in the U.S., according to initial reports to Nielsen Music, as fans mourn his death through music.

On Sunday, Nipsey’s catalog of songs and albums sold a combined 15,000 copies — up 2,776 percent compared to a little under 1,000 on Saturday. Isolating just his songs, they sold 13,000 downloads on Sunday (up 2,588 percent compared to less than 1,000 on Saturday). His albums sold nearly 2,000 copies on Sunday (a rise of 6,412 percent from a negligible sum).

Nipsey’s best-selling song on Sunday was his recently released single “Racks in the Middle,” featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, which sold nearly 3,000 downloads (an increase of 1,507 percent compared to a negligible total on Saturday).

The late rapper’s debut studio album, Victory Lap, sold 1,000 copies on Sunday (up 4,400 percent from a minimal total on Saturday). The set debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart dated March 3, 2018.

News on streaming gains for Nipsey’s songs should be announced in the coming days.

