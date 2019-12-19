Nisha Ganatra Sets Indian Boy Band Feature at Universal

The movie is inspired by the life of music producer and songwriter Savan Kotecha.

Late Night director Nisha Ganatra will helm a movie about an Indian boy band, inspired by the life of music producer and songwriter Savan Kotecha.

The project has been set up at Universal with Marc Platt's Marc Platt Productions set to produce.

Kotecha — who has worked with pop music's biggest names including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and The Weeknd — will also produce and oversee original music for the pic.

Sanjay Shah (Fresh Off the Boat) will write the screenplay.

Along with Platt and Kotecha, Adam Siegel will produce. Ryan Christians will oversee the project for Marc Platt Productions. Jacob Epstein, Zach Morgenroth, Aleen Keshishian and Sonny Takhar will executive produce.

Ganatra, repped by ICM and Morris Yorn, is working with Universal on her upcoming movie musical Covers, starring Dakota Johnson and Ice Cube.