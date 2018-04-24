Nissa Diederich Promoted at Fox 21

She will add oversight of production to her duties.

Nissa Diederich has been promoted at Fox 21 Television Studios.

Diederich has been upped from senior vp production to exec vp production. In her expanded role, she will take on oversight of all production matters for 20th Century Fox Television's cable-focused arm. That includes American Crime Story, Homeland, Queen of the South, Genius, The Chi, Pose, Mayans, The Politician and Ratched.

Diederich will continue to oversee productions of 20th TV's American Horror Story and911, while working closely with the studio's showrunners to secure stages and locations, hire crew, manage budgets and supervise the production process from pre- to postproduction.

"Nissa has overseen some incredibly ambitious productions, from seasons of Homeland overseas in South Africa and Berlin and Genius in Budapest, to the multiple series of the prolific Ryan Murphy, and she is beloved by creators and executives alike. She has been enormously helpful to Mark Pearson and me as we’ve grown the Fox 21 TVS business, and we consider ourselves fortunate to have such a seasoned pro in this vital role," said Fox 21 president Bert Salke, to whom she will report.

Diederich joined the former Fox Television Studios 20 years ago, starting as manager of production finance.