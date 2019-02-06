Nita Bieber, Former Dancer, Actress and MGM Contract Player, Dies at 92

She appeared in films with the Three Stooges, Judy Garland, Tony Curtis, Hedy Lamarr and the Bowery Boys.

Nita Bieber, a onetime dancer and actress who appeared with the Three Stooges in Rhythm and Weep, with Judy Garland in Summer Stock and with Tony Curtis in The Prince Who Was a Thief, has died. She was 92.

Bieber died Monday in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, her son, Rocky, told The Hollywood Reporter.

A graduate of Hollywood High, Bieber also appeared as a dancer in The Jolson Story (1946), starring Larry Parks, and worked alongside the Bowery Boys in News Hounds (1947), with Jackie Cooper and Jackie Coogan in Kilroy Was Here (1947) and with Hedy Lamarr in A Lady Without Passport (1950).

In the 1946 short Rhythm and Weep, her character, Hilda, is a member of a dancing act with Tilda (Ruth Godfrey) and Wilda (Gloria Patrice). They meet the Stooges (here playing out-of-work musicians) on a rooftop ledge and go on to perform with them.

Newly signed to a contract at MGM, the dark-haired Bieber appeared on the cover of Life magazine on Nov. 28, 1949, to talk about her big dance number in the musical Nancy Goes to Rio, starring Ann Sothern, Jane Powell and Carmen Miranda. (Her scene was cut, but it does appear on the DVD release of the 1950 musical.)

As head of the Nita Bieber Dancers in the 1950s, she headlined at the El Rancho and Frontier hotels in Las Vegas and appeared with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis on their NBC variety show The Colgate Comedy Hour.

A longtime resident in Avalon on Catalina Island, Bieber retired from show business at age 28 after appearing in the Howard Keel-Ann Blyth MGM musical Kismet (1955). She married dentist Jack Wall, and he was her "best friend for 50 years," her son said. Wall died in 2005.

She also is survived by her daughter, Ivy.