No, Emma Gonzalez Did Not Tear Up a Copy of the Constitution

Emma Gonzalez speaks at March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Teen Vogue on Sunday morning made it clear that, no, Emma Gonzalez did not rip up a copy of the Constitution during a recent photo shoot.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student has become one of the most outspoken gun control activists after 17 of her classmates were murdered on Feb. 14 by a gunman in Parkland, Florida.

Gonzalez and some of her other activist classmates recently took part in a photo shoot for Teen Vogue, with one picture showing Gonzalez tearing a paper gun-range target sheet in half.

The picture was altered to make the practice sheet look like the Constitution, with gun rights activists sharing the doctored version on social media platforms.

Teen Vogue's Phillip Picardi made it clear Sunday via a series of tweets that the image was fake.

"The fact that we even have to clarify this is proof of how democracy continues to be fractured by people who manipulate and fabricate the truth," Picardi wrote. "It’s also among the most unfortunate parts of our work at Teen Vogue: when we give young people a platform, we want to elevate their voices. Sometimes, that means subjecting them to hatred and vitriol."

Teen Vogue shared Picardi's comments on its main Twitter account.

Gonzalez was among the students who spoke Saturday during the March for Our Lives in Washington. She held a long moment of silence, timing her speech to six minutes, the same amount of time the shooting lasted.

Similar marches took place around the country and around the world.