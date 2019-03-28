No, HBO's Top Attorney Doesn't Know How 'Game of Thrones' Ends

Eve Konstan, photographed Feb. 13 at HBO in New York City, will be presented the Raising the Bar award at THR's Power Lawyers breakfast March 28.

There's not much Hollywood Reporter's 2019 Raising the Bar Honoree Eve Konstan hasn't seen during her 20 years with AT&T's new crown jewel — except the highly anticipated finale of the drama series.

There's no spoiling the end of Game of Thrones for HBO's lead lawyer, Eve Konstan. She avoids any information fans don't have, so she'll find out who takes the Iron Throne along with tens of millions of other viewers when the final episodes air beginning April 14.

Meanwhile, her firm is in the midst of a power shift after parent Time Warner's 2018 merger with AT&T. It's been good for Konstan, who on March 21 was tapped as general counsel for all of WarnerMedia Entertainment, after CEO Richard Plepler stepped down and former NBC chair Bob Greenblatt stepped in. She joined HBO 20 years ago, became its lead lawyer in 2014 and now oversees the Turner networks (TBS, TNT, truTV) and direct-to-consumer. "They have supported our belief that we should be investing more in original content," says Konstan of AT&T leadership.

The Columbia law grad began her career at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, where she spent six and a half years and met her husband, Synchrony Financial general counsel Jonathan Mothner, before moving to HBO right after the premiere of its first cultural sensation, The Sopranos.

A series of critical darlings (Six Feet Under, The Wire) followed, as did a move into streaming with HBO Go and HBO Now. It's created opportunities she wouldn't have seen coming two decades ago, like working with the Northern Ireland Film Commission, managing antipiracy efforts and negotiating Super Bowl spots, all for Game of Thrones. It also creates challenges, as her team of about 60 lawyers is tasked with handling legal work for 50 percent more scripted series without racking up proportionate costs.

One thing is certain: whom she's rooting for in Westeros. "Daenerys," she says. "That's an easy answer."

