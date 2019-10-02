Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Cynthia Erivo, Amy Pascal Join Produced By: NY Conference

A number of producers, writers, directors and actors are set to participate in this year's Masterclass sessions.

Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Cynthia Erivo, Amy Pascal are among the stars set to participate in the 2019 Produced By: New York conference's film production master classes.

Other producers, writers, directors and actors set for the sessions are co-directors and producers of the Barack and Michelle Obama-backed documentary American Factory, Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert; Ford v. Ferrari's director-producer James Mangold; Harriet producer Debra Martin Chase and director Kasi Lemmons, who worked on the film with star Erivo; David Heyman; and One Child Nation's director-cinematographer-editor Nanfu Wang and producer Julia Goldman.

Baumbach wrote and directed awards hopeful Marriage Story, with Heyman, who also produced hopeful Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, serving as producer.

Gerwig directed and wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Little Women adaptation, also seen as an awards hopeful, with former Sony Pictures Entertainment chief Pascal producing.

Indeed, all of the speakers for Produced By: New York's master classes are top producing teams from this year's buzziest awards season films.

These speakers join Netflix film head Scott Stuber, who will be the keynote speaker in conversation with Imagine Entertainment's Ron Howard.

The 2019 Produced By: New York conference will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at Florence Gould Hall in New York City.