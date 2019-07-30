Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' Set for NYFF Centerpiece Screening

The Netflix movie starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver will have its New York premiere at the fall festival.

Noah Baumbach's Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson starrer Marriage Story will make its New York premiere as the centerpiece of the 2019 New York Film Festival.

The Netflix film follows Driver's New York theater director Charlie and Johansson's actress and soon-to-be L.A.-based ex-wife as they negotiate their divorce and custody of their son. In the film, their amicable breakup devolves through rash responses and hostility as the movie explores feelings of resentment and enduring love. The film also stars Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Merritt Wever, Julie Hagerty and Azhy Robertson.

“What amazed me about Marriage Story is the way that Noah keeps the many conflicting emotions between his characters flowing into and around and under and over each other, so beautifully that the film achieves the condition of music,” New York Film Festival director and selection committee chair Kent Jones said in a statement. “In fact, it actually flowers into song in two of the film’s loveliest and most surprising moments. Marriage Story is a heartbreaker, it’s very funny, and it has an emotional complexity that’s worthy of Bergman.”

Baumbach added, “I grew up coming to the New York Film Festival with my parents. And it's where my first film Kicking and Screaming premiered 24 years ago. I couldn't be more thrilled and proud that Marriage Story has been selected as centerpiece of the NYFF. The 14-year-old me’s mind is blown; the 49-year-old me’s mind is also blown.”

Marriage Story will make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and also screen at the Toronto Film Festival.

The 57th annual New York Film Festival is set to run Sept. 27-Oct. 13, with Marriage Story screening Oct. 4.