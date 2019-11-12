Noah Centineo Opens Up About Tearing His ACL Playing Basketball

The actor also admitted that he wasn't familiar with 'Charlie's Angels' before he was cast in the latest film while visiting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!.'

Noah Centineo opened up about his ACL injury when he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

"I tried to play basketball," he said of how he became injured. He added that he's "very bad at basketball."

"I tore my ACL," he explained. "I got surgery. Now, modern medicine — it would've been bad in, like, the 1800s."

The actor added that he was still supposed to be on bed rest, but he did spend the first week after the surgery resting. "I got a nice Airbnb and did absolutely nothing for six days," he said.

He explained that his Airbnb was located on a hill near the beach. "I lived on a coach and then I lived outside, which was about eight feet away. Well, the bathroom was over there. You've got to go to the bathroom," he said.

The actor then showed off a move he learned to help him navigate his way around the home. "I learned that if I grab my toes, I can lift and move and it doesn't hurt, so that is how I got up and off the couch," he explained. "It was this really great realization that made my life so much easier."

Centineo added that the injury made it difficult to shower, though Kimmel suggested that he ask his fans to help him with that. "We really didn't put that out there," he responded. "Maybe if I tear the other one."

Later in the segment, Centineo revealed that he wasn't familiar with Charlie's Angels before he was cast in the latest movie.

After Kimmel teased the actor about being too young to be familiar with the television series and films, Centineo said that he had heard of the franchise. "I had heard of Charlie's Angels. I knew that Cameron Diaz was an angel," he said of the 2000 and 2003 films. "I had absolutely no idea about the rest of it. I hadn't seen the film."

When the host asked if Centineo knew that there was a Charlie's Angels TV series, he admitted, "I learned that."

