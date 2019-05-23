Noah Galvin, Ari'el Stachel Lend Voices to Gimlet Scripted Podcast 'The Two Princes'

The LGBTQ fantasy project also stars Christine Baranski, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Matthew Rhys and Samira Wiley.

Gimlet Media's next scripted podcast is a fairytale with a twist.

The Two Princes stars Booksmart's Noah Galvin and The Band's Visit's Ari'el Stachel as rival princes who fall for one another while attempting to save their kingdoms from destruction. Rounding out the voice cast are Christine Baranski, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Matthew Rhys and Samira Wiley.

Galvin voices the character of Prince Rupert, who sets out to break the curse that's been looming over his kingdom for the last 18 years. He might be ready to face the villain but he isn't prepared for the new emotions he feels when he meets Stachel's Amir, who is on a quest to save his own realm from a similar threat. The duo are forced to embark on their swashbuckling adventure together.

The Two Princes also features Laura Benanti, Richard Kind, Mandi Masden, Omar Metwally, Alfredo Narciso, Sean Pertwee, Daphne Rubin-Vega and CJ Wilson. It was written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O'Donnell, Gimlet's executive producer for scripted fiction.

All episodes of the series will drop on Tuesday, June 4 on Spotify, which acquired Gimlet earlier this year, and other podcast platforms.