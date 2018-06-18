Getting Ready For the MTV Awards With Noah Schnapp

Behind the scenes with the ‘Stranger Things’ star’s stylist, Philippe Uter

Philippe Uter knows what looks good on 13-year-old Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, and not just because he’s his stylist. “I understand him. I have the same body type,” says Uter, who is well-versed in the art of dressing a lean silhouette.

So when his client was nominated in the Most Frightened category and as part of the Best Onscreen Team for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, Uter automatically leaned toward a look from Saint Laurent. “Noah’s open to trying whatever I propose,” says Uter, who credits his client with “an amazing sense of style.” That sartorial risk-taking sensibility resulted in a burgundy velvet blazer worn over a transparent shirt with a black tank top (“He was really comfortable with it, and loved it right away,” says Ute), paired with skinny jeans and shiny leather boots. Schnapp’s groomer, Simone Frajnd, amped up the look with a take on a modern pompadour.

“Noah loves fashion and he understands it,” says Uter. So much so, that the stylist has already started envisioning his client’s outfit for the Emmys, should he be nominated. “It’s going to be major,” he hints. In the meantime, here's how Uter got Schnapp ready for the big MTV event.

"Too many amazing options to choose from."

"Velvet dreams."

"Suiting up. I love my job."

"Getting that final touch. Last hairspray with Simone Frajnd."

"How adorable are Noah and his dad?"