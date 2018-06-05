Noah Schnapp Teases 'Stranger Things' Season 3: "It’s Very Different"

While Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things awaits a season three premiere date, fans are scouring the Internet for clues or hints about what’s to come. Noah Schnapp, best known as Will Byers on the show, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to tease the upcoming season and which character will be playing a bigger part.

Season three takes place in the summer of 1985, and Schnapp explains, “It’s very different this season because it’s in the summer, so you kind of get to see a different version of everyone.”

“It’s great because it has a lot of the dark parts from season two and a lot of the light playful parts from season one," he added.

One standout star from the previous season of Stranger Things was Lucas’ little sister Erica, played by Priah Ferguson. According to Schnapp, viewers will be seeing a lot more of her in season three, as she was bumped up to series regular.

He hinted, “She definitely has a bigger part this season, and she kind of has her own storyline with someone from the cast.”

Schnapp also raved about his iconic co-star Winona Ryder, saying, “First of all, she’s amazing to work with. I love her, and she’s the best. She’s so kind to me and everyone, and whenever I need help with a scene or anything, she’ll always be like, ‘Can I help you? Let’s talk about the scene.'”

“It’s so great getting to work with a good actor, because it just makes the job so much easier when you get to work off of someone who’s really good.”

Seasons one and two of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.