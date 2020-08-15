Noah Schnapp's Twitter Account Hacked

Screenshots show a series of racist and sexual tweets apparently sent out from the 'Stranger Things' actor's account.

Noah Schnapp's official Twitter account was hacked on Saturday afternoon, according to a representative for the actor.

Beginning at 3:27 p.m. PT, the message "suicidal thoughts" was sent out from the actor's account, which has over 860,000 followers. The Stranger Things actor's account also retweeted a user who wrote, "just beat the f-ck out of @noah_schnapp and stole his phone #JOBS."

Screenshots of Schnapp's Twitter feed showed racist and sexual remarks posted to the actors account that have since been removed.

As of 4:43 p.m., a few retweets remained on the actor's account but per Schnapp's reps, Twitter is in the process removing any hacked posts.

Celebrities who have experienced Twitter hacks in the past include Mariah Carey who dealt with a similar incident last New Year's Eve. Adam Sandler was hacked days later on Jan 2. 2020 with offensive and racist messages being posted to the comedian's account.