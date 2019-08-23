'Noelle' Trailer Reveals Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as Santa's Adult Children

"For thousands of years we've jingled bells and delivered toys and we must make sure nothing changes that," says Kendrick's character Noelle in the trailer.

Disney+ dropped the first trailer for its holiday comedy Noelle on Friday.

The film stars Anna Kendrick as Noelle Kringle and Bill Hader as Nick Kringle, with the two joined by Shirley MacLaine as Polly the Elf and Billy Eichner as tech wiz Gabrielle Kringle.

As Santa's daughter, Nicole is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun. Her brother Nick is poised to be the next Santa but doesn't appear up to the task. Stereotypical Santa activities like sliding down a chimney aren't his thing, and he admits to his sister "Sometimes, I dream about getting out."

In the trailer, Noelle suggests that Nick should "get away for the weekend" so he isn't in such a nervous state over his holiday fate. So when Nick goes missing, it's up to Noelle partnered with Polly the elf to bring him back and save Christmas.

"For thousands of years we've jingled bells and delivered toys and we must make sure nothing changes that," Noelle is heard saying in a voiceover.

Kendrick's Noelle is seen running about the real world, complaining about the excessive heat outside of the North Pole and chiding a Salvation Army Santa for wearing shorts, saying "it's a privilege to wear that suit."

Noelle, directed by Miss Congeniality writer Marc Lawrence, will begin streaming Nov. 12, which is when Disney+ debuts. Lady & The Tramp will be available the same day on the streaming service.

Disney has several other films set up for its streaming service including Togo, Star-Girl, and Timmy Failure.