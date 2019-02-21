Nominated 'Black Panther' Song "All the Stars" Won't Be Performed at Oscars

It will be the only one of the best original song nominees to not be performed live at this year's awards.

When the 91st Academy Awards air live this Sunday, it will be without a performance of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Oscar-nominated song from Black Panther, "All the Stars."

After the nominations for best song were announced, the Academy extended an invitation to Lamar and SZA to perform, but Lamar, who is currently in Europe, did not feel there was enough time for him to plan and execute a performance, according to one source familiar with the discussions. The producers then decided that since the song was so identified with Lamar and SZA, they did not want to invite others to perform it in their place, THR has confirmed.

The news means that "All the Stars" will be the only one of the best original song nominees to not be performed at this year's awards.

The Academy previously announced that Jennifer Hudson will be performing the nominated song “I’ll Fight," written by Diane Warren for the documentary RBG about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Bette Midler will perform "The Place Where Lost Things Go," written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, for Mary Poppins Returns; Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will sing "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will sing "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

The Oscars will air live on ABC on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Variety first reported the news.