Nonfiction TV Banner Big Table Media Acquired by Longtime Execs

Co-founder Bill Swan is retiring from Big Table Media as part of a management buyout that sees Wendi Fontes and Geoff Davis taking majority control of the reality TV producer best known for HGTV series like Rock The Block and Windy City Rehab.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but co-founder and managing partner Peter Holmes will remain with Big Table Media, while Fontes and Davis become executive producers and co-owners. "Peter and Bill not only built a strong foundation for us to build from, but also created a unique company culture which sets us up for success,” said Fontes in a statement.

"It's more exciting than ever to be part of the ever-changing media landscape we live in, and work with our great production partners to create premium content at an affordable price point," added Davis in his own statement.

Fontes joined Big Table Media in 2008, and most recently as vp of productions and operations oversaw production of the long-running Crashers franchise for DIY Network and other popular shows like the home reno competition series Rock the Block and Windy City Rehab for HGTV.

Davis joined the company in 2011 and most recently served as vp of current programming and executive produced a host of series, including upcoming projects for the Magnolia Network.

"It's been a great 22 years and counting, but arguably the company’s best work to date is happening right now under the guidance of Wendi and Geoff,” Holmes said in a statement. Megan Reeves joins Big Table Media as senior vp of development, having come over from GRB Studios where she headed up development.

Big Table Media is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Weintraub Tobin.