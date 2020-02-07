Noomi Rapace, Charlie Plummer, Sophia Lillis Join Peter Dinklage in 'The Thicket'

The thriller — in which a bounty hunter, a grave-digging alcoholic and a prostitute team to free a kidnapped girl — will be introduced to buyers at the EFM in Berlin.

Noomi Rapace (Prometheus), Charlie Plummer (All the Money in the World) and Sophia Lills (It) have joined Peter Dinklage in upcoming thriller The Thicket.

The film — based on the novel by award-winning author Joe R. Lansdale, with a script by Chris Kelley — will be directed by Elliott Lester (HBO's Nightingdale). The Exchange is set to introduce the project to international buyers at this year's European Film Market in Berlin, with CAA Media Finance and ICM Partners co-repping domestic rights.

The Thicket follows an innocent young man (Plummer) who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister (Lillis) after she has been kidnapped by violent killer named Cut Throat Bill (Rapace) and her gang. Along the way, he enlists the help of a crafty bounty hunter (Dinklage), a grave-digging alcoholic son of an ex-slave, and a street-smart prostitute. The three track the girl into the deadly no-man’s land known as The Big Thicket — a place where blood and chaos reign.

Giannia Nunnari of Hollywood Gang (300, The Departed), Dinklage and David Ginsberg of Estuary Films (Think We're Alone Now), Matt Hookings of Camelot Films (The Obscure Life of the Grand Duke of Corsica), Shannon Gaulding (The Domestics), and Andre L III of MiLu Entertainment are producing.

"We are thrilled to bring this strong commercial project with an amazing ensemble cast to Berlin," said O’Shea of the Exchange. "Rapace and Dinklage are global stars in their own right, but to also have up and coming talent as Lillis and Plummer in The Thicket makes the project truly exciting."

Lillis is represented by Untitled Entertainment, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, Rapace by Stella Hernström, CAA and Hirsh Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman, Plummer by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Zoom Talent Management, CAA and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.