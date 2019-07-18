Nordic Group, Eagle Egilsson Board Female-Led Supernatural TV Drama 'One Bad Apple' (Exclusive)

The series is set around a rural British boarding school after it takes in the Devil's own daughter as a pupil.

Award-winning Icelandic director and cinematographer Eagle Egilsson (Gotham, Hawaii Five-O, The Blacklist, The Wire) has been tapped to direct upcoming supernatural drama series One Bad Apple.

Nordic Entertainment Group has also joined the project — co-produced by ZDF Enterprises and Tuvalu Entertainment — as a broadcast partner. Tuvalu CEO Paul Johnson will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Created and developed by Tuvalu and getting a budget of 15 million euros ($16.8 million), One Bad Apple is written by father-daughter duo Gavin Scott (The Young Indiana Jones, Small Soldiers) and Rebecca Scott (Discovery's Blood Relative, Murder Among Friends), and is set in and around a rural British boarding school after it takes in a new student: the Devil's own daughter. Enrolled at the school purposefully for its location near the burial place of The Holy Grail, which is preventing Satan's return to Earth, the new pupil — described as the "female equivalent of Darth Vader" — soon begins to spread her influence, but comes up against a plucky scholarship girl who, it transpires, comes from a long line of women sworn to defend the ancient artifact.

"Reading the first episodes of One Bad Apple, I knew that I wanted to be a part of the team bringing this show to life," said Egilsson. "In today’s world where sustaining character and honesty comes at a premium, One Bad Apple can make one question their perspective."

Added ZDF Enterprises' Robert Franke: “One Bad Apple is, first of all, a great story and it is great that Eagle has joined to create our shared vision and ambition for the series. I am also proud that [Nordic] is a broadcasting partner in the project. We are very excited about the enormous potential of this rare female-inspired drama and very pleased by the positive feedback from network partners around the world."

Tuvalu's Johnson said: "From the first time I met Eagle I knew he was the perfect director to bring our unique drama to life. Every producer wants a director who shares your vision and ambition for a series."