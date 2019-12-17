Dramas 'Caliphate', 'July 22' among Nordic TV Drama Screenplay Nominees

Series exploring terrorism, crime and domestic drama among the contenders for the Scandinavian honor.

Scandinavian series exploring crime, family drama and terrorism, both foreign and domestic, are among the nominees for the Nordic Drama series outstanding writing honor, one of Scandinavia's top TV awards.

The award, handed out by pan-Scandinavian funding group the Nordisk Film & TV Fond, picks the best TV writing from across the region, nominating writing from a series from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, respectively.

This year's nominees include Norway's Sara Johnsen for her script to July 22, a NRK drama based on the real-life 2011 terrorist attack, in which a Norwegian far-right extremist killed some 77 people; Wilhelm Behrman and Niklas Rockström for Swedish thriller Caliphate, about five women lured into joining an Islamic terrorist group; Dorthe Høgh and Ida Maria Rydén for the Danish crime drama When the Dust Settles; Matti Laine for Finnish police series The Paradise; and Nanna Kristín Magnúsdóttir for her script to Icelandic series Happily Never After, about a couples counselor who discovers her own husband is having an affair.

Happily Never After premiered on Icelandic network RÚV earlier this year. All the other nominated series will premiere in 2020.

All five have already been picked up for international sales, with REInvent Studios handling Happily Never After, Digital Rights Group selling July 22, Endemol Shine International doing world sales for Caliphate, Mediapro Studio Distribution selling The Paradise internationally and DR Sales handling When the Dust Settles, which it produced for its home channel DR.

The first episode of all five nominated series will be screened as part of the TV Drama Vision section of Sweden's Göteborg Film Festival next month. The winning show will be announced in Göteborg on Jan. 29, 2020 during the Nordisk Film & TV Fond’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

The 43rd Göteborg Film Festival runs from Jan. 24 – Feb. 3, 2020 and the TV Drama Vision section runs Jan. 29-30.