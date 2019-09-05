Nordisk Film Signs Output Deal With 74 Entertainment

The commercial production house, set up by Kjetil Omberg and Jorgen Storm Rosenberg, was behind last year's Norwegian box office hit 'Opportunity Knocks.'

Leading Scandinavian producer and distributor Nordisk Film has signed an exclusive three-year output deal with Norway's 74 Entertainment, the production house behind recent local box office hit Opportunity Knocks.

The deal will see Nordisk take Nordic and international rights to all feature films and series that 74 Entertainment develops and produces over the next three years.

The move, announced Thursday, is part of Nordisk's strategy of building up a slate of Scandinavian productions. In May, Nordisk announced a similar output deal with acclaimed Swedish director Mikael Hafstrom (Evil, TV's Bloodline).

74 Entertainment was set up in 2017 by veteran producers Kjetil Omberg (Dead Snow) and Jorgen Storm Rosenberg (Uno) to make commercially-orientated feature films and series “rooted in Nordic culture" targeting both the local and international markets. Opportunity Knocks, a 2018 remake of a Norwegian comedy classic, was a huge local hit, earning $3.75 million in Norway last year and cracking the top 10 for the year. A Finnish remake of the movie, about a man facing an endless series of personal and bureaucratic obstacles as he tries to refurbish an old mansion he's inherited, is currently in post-production.

"We are more than ever focused on Scandinavian films and on finding the best partners across the Nordics,” said Rasmus Krogh, director for Nordic Acquisition in Nordisk Film. "74 Entertainment has a solid commercial track-record, and we are excited by this new collaboration. We look forward to bringing their many future films and series to the market.”

Local-language production has become increasingly attractive for international distributors as a way to distinguish themselves from the big blockbusters of the major studios, especially as traditional U.S. independent films struggle to find a global audience.



