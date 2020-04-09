Norman Lear, Chrissy Metz, Debra Messing Join Virtual Social Justice Passover Seder

The 'This Year Together' online event will stream live on Facebook and YouTube tonight at 5 p.m. PT.

On the second night of Passover this evening, stars Norman Lear, Debra Messing, Chrissy Metz, Emmy Rossum, Sophia Bush, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Mayim Bialik, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Tichina Arnold and more will join together for an online seder. The This Year Together virtual event will feature inspirational poetry, music and readings led by life coach and spiritual counselor Ryan Weiss.

"Whether you are unable to spend the holiday with your friends and family while social distancing or are new to Passover and want to deepen your knowledge of the holiday," Weiss, who hosts daily meditation session on his Instagram account, said in a written statement."This will be an immersive experience that everyone can find a home in."

The Jewish holiday of Passover marks the time when Jews remember their exodus from slavery in ancient Egypt and the ten plagues to receiving the ten commandments at Mount Sinai and freedom. As Passover is a time for reflection for Jews, the event will be non-denominational.

While traditional Passover rituals will be followed, the even will also have a compilation of meditation, music and poetry, plus a call to action to help oppressed communities and reflect on current social injustices such as access to healthcare, education, affordable housing plus issues like climate change and racial inequality, among other topics.

This Year Together will stream live on April 9 at 5 p.m. PT on Facebook and YouTube.