Norman Rosemont, Producer Who Translated Stage, Film Classics for TV, Dies at 93

The Emmy winner was behind versions of 'Brigadoon,' 'Kiss Me Kate,' 'A Tree Grows in Brooklyn' and more.

Norman Rosemont, an Emmy-winning producer who brought such classics as Carousel, Brigadoon, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Red Badge of Courage to television, has died. He was 93.

Rosemont died April 22 at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, his son, TV producer David A. Rosemont, announced.

Norman Rosemont won an Emmy in 1988 for producing the CBS telefilm The Secret Garden, honored as outstanding children's program, then guided a 2001 sequel for Hallmark Entertainment.

In 1984, Rosemont produced the seven-hour CBS miniseries Master of the Game, based on the best-selling novel by Sidney Sheldon and starring Dyan Cannon, and produced 1991's Long Road Home, which won a WGA award and was nominated for two acting Emmys.

He also produced entertainment specials including the Emmy shows in 1976 and '79.

Early in his career, Rosemont served as executive vp and GM of the company run by Alan Jay Lerner and Fritz Loewe, the lyricist and composer, respectively, behind such Broadway classics as My Fair Lady, Gigi, Camelot and Brigadoon.

He was executive producer on a 1962 special, The Broadway of Lerner and Loewe, directed by Norman Jewison and featuring Julie Andrews, Richard Burton and Maurice Chevalier, then produced a version of Brigadoon that starred Robert Goulet and collected five Emmys in 1967.

Rosemont followed by producing TV adaptations of Carousel, Kiss Me Kate and Kismet.

Rosemont went on to produce TV versions of The Man Without a Country, Miracle on 34th Street, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, The Count of Monte-Cristo, The Man in the Iron Mask, Captains Courageous, The Four Feathers, Les Miserables, A Tale of Two Cities, Little Lord Fauntleroy, Ivanhoe, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Witness for the Prosecution, The Tenth Man and Shadow of a Doubt.

Born in Brooklyn on Dec. 12, 1924, Rosemont left home at age 17 to serve in World War II with the U.S. Air Force. He then began his career as a press agent and public relations counsel for Samuel Goldwyn before going to work for Lerner and Loewe.

Survivors include his children David, Romy and Francesca; his brother, Alvin; and five grandchildren. His wife, Barbara, died March 3.