North Hollywood Cars Vandalized, Trump Graffiti Sprayed on Pavement

Los Angeles police are investigating after several cars had windows smashed out and the word "Trump" was spray-painted at a North Hollywood apartment complex.

Police got the call for the destruction around 3:30 a.m. at the residences near Vineland Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard, police told The Hollywood Reporter.

Eight cars had windows smashed and were spray-painted. The word "Trump" was also spray-painted on the pavement near the cars, police said.

Police have no motive or suspects. It is unclear if the act was pro-Trump or anti-Trump.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear what was used to break the windows. The act will likely be felony vandalism by the amount of damage done, police said.

Authorities continue to investigate.