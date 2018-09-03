Busan: North Korean Defector Drama 'Beautiful Days' to Open Festival

Hong Kong martial arts drama 'Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy' will close the South Korean festival, which will show 323 films from 79 countries.

The 23rd annual Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will open with the South Korean film Beautiful Days, organizers announced on Tuesday. Asia’s largest and most prestigious film event will run in the South Korean city of Busan Oct. 4-13.

The opening film, directed by local helmer Jero Yun, features the plight of North Korean defectors and stars popular local actress Lee Na-young in the lead role of a woman who abandons her child for a better life outside the Stalinist state.

“The film depicts the disbanding of a family but also shows that is possible to bring it back together, and we also took into consideration how timely this is,” said festival director Jay Jeon. The Korean Peninsula has recently observed increasingly warming inter-Korean relations. A public screening of a North Korean film took place for the first time in the South this past summer, in Bucheon.

The festival itself has also experienced a meaningful restoration, with Jay Jeon and Lee Yong-kwan, co-founders of BIFF, being reinstated. Lee is now back as chairman. The two were forced to leave BIFF due to a controversial government censorship scandal during the previous administration.

Hong Kong martial arts drama Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy will close the event, which will show a total 323 films from 79 countries. The selection includes 115 world premieres and 25 international premieres.

The Asian Film Market will run Oct. 6-8 in conjunction with the festival.