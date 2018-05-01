*NSYNC Reunites, Answers Embarrassing Questions on 'Ellen'

Justin Timberlake joined his bandmates for a game of "Never Have I Ever" on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

'N Sync made a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, with Justin Timberlake putting the cherry on top of the expected visit by revealing something seriously juicy for the '90s babies of the world: He may have hooked up with a Spice Girl.

After Timberlake brought out his bandmates during his own interview with DeGeneres, she (of course) roped them into a game of "Never Have I Ever." Going straight for the jugular right from the start, DeGeneres asked a series of hookup questions that made all the guys a little timid. But when she mentioned the Spice Girls, JT got especially bashful.

Timberlake was hesitant to flip his paddle to say "I Have" after his fellow 'N Syncers (Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick) had already confidently flipped theirs to "I Have Never." Though he didn't actually say it, nor did he elaborate, the look on Timberlake's face was enough to make fans go crazy — and leave him hilariously embarrassed.

The rest of the rather scandalous game involved confessions of hooking up on a tour bus, dating each other's girlfriends and joining the Mile High Club. The guys also chatted with Ellen about their newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and their not-so-fashionable outfits from the 'N Sync days.

Watch the 'N Sync guys play "Never Have I Ever" and chat with DeGeneres below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.