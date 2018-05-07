NSYNC Streams Up 176 Percent Thanks to "It's Gonna Be May" Meme, Walk of Fame Reunion

The band recieved a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30.

Streams of *NSYNC’s music jumped 176 percent in the U.S. in the wake of the group’s reunion at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony April 30 and the yearly viral meme “It’s Gonna Be May,” derived from the act’s No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit single “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

According to Nielsen Music, the quintet’s tunes collected 1.54 million on-demand audio and video streams on April 30 and May 1, up 176 percent as compared the 557,000 streams tallied on April 28 and April 29.

It should come as no surprise that the most-streamed song in *NSYNC’s catalog on April 30 and May 1 was its 2000 smash “It’s Gonna Be Me.” It accounted for 1.1 million of the group’s streams on those two days.

*NSYNC’s JC Chasez acknowledged the meme at the Walk of Fame ceremony, which was streamed live on the web. The singer took to the mic (see video, below) and said, “By the way, in case any of you didn’t know, tomorrow…” and then sang “It’s gonna be May!”

jc yelling “it’s gonna be may” at the *nsync reunion today added ten years to my life pic.twitter.com/9oeKr0F91r — beck (@erskinerecords) April 30, 2018

