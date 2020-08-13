NY Film Fest Reveals Main Slate for 2020 Edition

The extended fall event will take place from Sept. 17-Oct. 11.

Film at Lincoln Center has announced the main slate lineup for the 2020 New York Film Festival, set to run over an extended period, from Sept. 17-Oct. 11.

The 25 films that make up the main slate represent 19 countries and feature a number of U.S. documentaries. Projects selected include Heidi Ewing's I Carry You With Me; Philippe Garrel's The Salt of Tears; Gianfranco Rosi’s Notturno, which looks at the war-torn borderlands of Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon and is the only documentary selected by Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York this year; Frederick Wiseman's exploration of Boston city government in City Hall; Sam Pollard’s timely MLK/FBI; Garrett Bradley’s Time; Victor Kossakovsky’s Gunda; Jia Zhangke’s Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue; Hong Sangsoo's The Woman Who Ran; and Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s The Truffle Hunters.

“The disorientation and uncertainty of this tough year had the effect of returning us to core principles,” NYFF programming director Dennis Lim said in a statement. “To put it simply, the main slate is our collective response to one central question: which films matter to us right now? Movies are neither made nor experienced in a vacuum, and while the works in our program predate the current moment of crisis, it’s striking to me just how many of them resonate with our unsettled present, or represent a means of transcending it. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with a brilliant, tireless programming team—the newly composed selection committee and our new team of advisors—and we are truly excited for audiences to discover and discuss these films.”

These films join previously announced titles Nomadland, which will be the centerpiece film on Sept. 26; French Exit, which serves as the closing night film on Oct. 10 and Steve McQueen's Lovers Rock, serving as opening night film on Sept. 17. Two other films from McQueen's Small Axe anthology — Mangrove and Red, White and Blue— will also screen in the main slate.

The festival is starting one week earlier than usual to expand access via drive-in screenings while press screenings will take place virtually in September.