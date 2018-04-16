N.Y. Times, The New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Weinstein Coverage

From left to right: Rodin Eckenroth, Noam Galai and Jamie McCarthy, all Getty Images

The New York Times (reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor) and The New Yorker (reporter Ronan Farrow) shared the Public Service category of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize awards, announced Monday afternoon, for their coverage of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The publications were honored for their "explosive, impactful journalism that exposed powerful and wealthy sexual predators, including allegations against one of Hollywood's most influential producers, bringing them to account for long-suppressed claims of coercion, brutality and victim-silencing, thus spurring a worldwide reckoning about sexual abuse of women," Pulitzer Administrator Dana Canedy said.

More to come.