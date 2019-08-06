Pedro Almodóvar's 'Pain and Glory,' Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Among Highlights of NY Film Fest Lineup

Other noteworthy titles set for the annual fall event include Céline Sciamma’s 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' and the late Agnès Varda's final film, 'Varda by Agnès,' which will get a posthumous screening.

Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory and Bong Joon-ho's Parasite are among the noteworthy films set to screen at the 2019 New York Film Festival, the main slate for which was announced on Tuesday.

Other noteworthy films set to screen as part of the NYFF's main slate include Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire and the late Agnès Varda's final film, Varda by Agnès, which will get a posthumous screening.

Pain and Glory, Parasite and Portrait of a Lady on Fire were all honored at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Other Cannes titles set to screen at the New York Film Festival include Mati Diop's A Ghost Love Story, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles’ Bacurau, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne's Young Ahmed, Oliver Laxe’s Fire Will Come, Albert Serra’s Liberté and Kantemir Balagov’s Beanpole.

Berlin Film Festival-honored films set to screen as part of the main slate include Nadav Lapid’s Synonyms and Angela Schanelec’s I Was at Home, But….

Returning filmmakers set to present their latest work at the NY Film Festival include Olivier Assayas, making his 10th appearance at the festival with Wasp Network; Arnaud Desplechin; and Kelly Reichardt.

These titles join the previously announced opening night film, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, making its world premiere; centerpiece film, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story; and closing night film, Edward Norton's Motherless Brooklyn. Click here for more on the NYFF's main slate.

Almodóvar is making his 11th appearance at the festival and designed this year's poster.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the design, Almodóvar said, “For the basis of this year’s New York Film Festival poster, I used a photo of a still life that I exhibited at the Marlborough Gallery. The masses of color on which the text is printed are reminiscent of an animated sequence that appears in my latest film, Pain and Glory, though for this version I have chosen less bright colors, using muted shades of red, blue, green, and mauve. These colors correspond to the palette in which I seem to move lately.”

The 57th annual New York Film Festival, presented by Film at Lincoln Center, will take place from Sept. 27-Oct. 13.