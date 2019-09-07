NYFW: Jeremy Scott's Escapist “Sci-Fi Band” Walks for a Starry Crowd

“I loved the explosion of mad fun. We need more of that, especially in this sad world that we’re living in right now,” said Heidi Klum of the show.

When it comes to rocket science, one of the first people who comes to mind is Elon Musk, the super-entrepreneur who is founder-CEO and lead designer of SpaceX, with a mission of populating Mars. Given the inspiration behind L.A.-based designer Jeremy Scott’s spring-summer 2020 fashion collection for his eponymous label, it was only fitting that Maye Musk (Elon’s model-dietitian mother) was seated in the front row, alongside Heidi Klum and her new husband Tom Kaulitz, Jameela Jamil, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Offset, Quincy Brown, Trevor Jackson, Quavo and Saweetie, Lisa Rinna, G-Eazy and more.

“I was just creating an imaginary rock band that’s like intergalactic outer space; the coolest sci-fi band that you’ve ever seen live, ever,” Scott told The Hollywood Reporter backstage before the show, with a laugh. “I wanted to have fun.”

And fun it was: Scott offered a vibrant, ‘80s-tinged romp as an escapist antidote to the bleak headlines of late. That meant sharp-shouldered blazers, flouncy mini party dresses fit for an Aughts prom with pouf sleeves and piles of ruffles, and cropped moto jackets. Flippy fringed skirts, leather trousers, and over-the-knee or western boots came in colorful, gleaming metallic leathers. The catwalk was a cacophony of prints — colorful tiger and zebra, island florals, space-age planets, and Day-Glo doodles—with a mash-up of sequins, tulle, chainmail, leathers, and mesh. One look was even covered top-to-bottom in a patchwork of lacy panties.

The ladies were decked out in cotton candy-colored wigs (styled in edgy Joan Jett-esque shags with bangs), winged eyeliner with swipes of glittery fuchsia or aqua eyeshadow, nail decals in a wild mix of prints, and oversize cookie cutter-like star earrings and bangles in bold hues.

“That was magical; I loved all the different color combinations,” said Klum to The Hollywood Reporter while on the elevator to a back parking lot to make her getaway after the show. “I loved the explosion of mad fun. We need more of that, especially in this sad world that we’re living in right now. It really made me emotional in a happy way, you know what I mean? There was just a lot of joy coming down the runway. I love fun clothes.”

Wearing a black-and-white feather-trim dress and coordinating jacket with a newsprint headline motif from the fall-winter 2019 Jeremy Scott collection, Klum gestured at Kauliz, who she married in July and who protectively ushered her through the crowd, adding with a smile: “And I can say this is my husband.”

Brown, who rocked a monster-print jacket and matching trousers, designed by Scott for the Moschino resort 2020 collection, accessorized with hairy clawed gloves and a black knit hat that read “Sorry Kids,” told THR: “Every season gets better than the last. Jeremy’s creativity is mind-blowing. He creates a unique platform of unapologetic fashion that is young and fun for everyone.”

Donning a black piped jacket and matching trousers appropriately embellished with colorful crescent moons, stars and planets designed by Scott for the Moschino resort 2020 collection (plus bright yellow gloves and a gray bobbed wig tinged at the top and tips with fuschia), Musk said: “I thought it was fabulous, colorful, gorgeous, exciting.“ She added: “By the way, when you wear gloves, you can’t use your iPhone, so that’s been a challenge today.”

Now that's a true escape.