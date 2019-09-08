NYFW: Sarah Jessica Parker Turns Out for Designer Maria Cornejo's Eco Fashion Collab

Actress Rowan Blanchard was also on hand for the showing of the 15-piece Re:Style collection crafted to repurposing car seat waste from Hundyai Motor Company.

Sustainability-minded New York-based fashion designer Maria Cornejo and Korean carmaker Hyundai took a test drive of sorts on Friday evening, unveiling a 15-piece capsule collection called Re:Style that utilized leftover Hyundai Transys car seat waste to create runway-ready fashion.

Cornejo (who has dressed everyone from former First Lady Michelle Obama to Tilda Swinton) is known for her own eco-friendly practices in her Zero + Maria Cornejo label, which is made from deadstock or recycled textiles using environmentally-conscious techniques.

For the Hyundai collection, the designer paired the fabric crafted from car seat waste with organic cotton denim in a series of inventive styles. The line was presented at downtown Manhattan hotspot The Public in front of a lively crowd that included actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Rowan Blanchard.

"I love a challenge and this one really had to do with getting creative with less," said the designer after the show. "The weight of the Hyundai material limited us in what textiles on our end that we could pair it with. But the delight was how cool it all turned out. I love this collection!"

The variety of looks for men and women ranged from a breezy striped casual dress to a pieced khaki turnout that looked ready for the office. Guys' looks included a casually-cut suit with a belted closure and a streetwear-cool denim vest and on-trend roomy trousers. Cornejo’s ever-inventive accessories included rope belts and denim waist-bags, and she added bright touches of turquoise to the apparel on wristbands and linings.

"I love the leather jacket we created, because it was a great challenge to figure out how to put together all the pieces," Cornejo said. "It looks like patchwork, and I love the combo of the colors together."

Parker was clad in a print jumpsuit from the Hyundai and Zero + Maria Cornejo collection made of up-cycled Hyundai car seat waste, while Blanchard chose the Takeo pant with up-cycled Hyundai leather trim in 100 percent organic cotton Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold Dylan denim.

"What I like about them is they have a big, cool fit to them, sort of slouchy," Blanchard says, having paired the pant with a Neo-Renaissance corset top and headband. "And they’re really comfortable."

Blanchard says sustainability with fashion choices is hard to achieve all the time, and she’s appreciative of efforts such as the Cornejo collab. "Engaging in fashion in the way I do, it’s not always 100 percent ethical or sustainable," she said. "The totality of that is kind of unreachable, so it’s nice to come to these kind of events during fashion week that specifically target a problem. And to see a mainstream corporation do their part is great, too."

The actress is taking off for Canada soon to start filming her role as Alexandra in TNT’s Snowpiercer, due to air next spring. "I’m very excited about my part, it’s all based on a graphic novel," she said. "It's really cool. I’m a fan and have always loosely followed graphic novels and comics."

Re:Style is Hyundai Motor Company’s second fashion collaboration, following an event dubbed Style Nite, which bowed in Los Angeles last November. For that project (which did not have an eco focus), fashion stylist Ty Hunter created a collection of 20 looks inspired by the company's 2020 Palisade SUV.