'NYPD Blue' Star Sharon Lawrence Recalls How Steven Bochco Championed Women

My role was written as a man. In the original script, he’s referred to as a “pissy little bastard.” But when Steven saw that there weren’t enough females in the pilot, he shifted the gender.

This was not because of a mandate. There was no social action around this topic at the time. It was just something he saw and was moved to do.

The last time I saw him was nine months ago. It was clear he had been battling illness, but he felt good about what he had accomplished, about the fact that he had changed the way people think about storytelling and the way we see ourselves as a culture.

