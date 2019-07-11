NYPD Opens Hate Crime Investigation Into Vandalism of Megan Rapinoe Posters

Pictures of the U.S. women's soccer team star in the 42nd Street subway staion have been defaced with various "derogatory anti-sexual orientation comments."

New York police opened a hate crime investigation after numerous posters of Megan Rapinoe in the Bryant Park 42nd Street subway station were vandalized with homophobic slurs, NYPD Det. Sophia Mason confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The defaced posters were discovered Monday, eight in all with various "derogatory anti-sexual orientation comments," Mason said, about the openly gay soccer star, who is part of the United States women's national soccer team that just won its second World Cup in a row.

The team was honored with a parade in New York on Wednesday morning and then flew across country that afternoon to collect their ESPY award for best team that evening in Los Angeles.

Rapinoe, a team co-captain, has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and his administration's policies toward women and the LGBTQ community.

Rapinoe previously said she would not visit White House should the team win the cup.

The NYPD hate crime investigation is ongoing.