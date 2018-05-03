N.Y.'s Israel Film Center Festival Sets Lineup Celebrating 70th Anniversary of Independence

The sixth annual event will take place at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan.

The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan has set the lineup for its sixth annual Israel Film Center Festival, marking the 70th anniversary of Israel's independence.

The festival will open with Eran Riklis' Shelter, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The festival will close with Asaf Saban's Outdoors. Other noteworthy films set to screen at this year's edition of New York's leading Israeli film festival include the premiere of Savi Gabizon's Longing as well as screenings of Nir Bergman's Saving Neta, The Testament, Karlovy Vary award winner The Cakemaker and actor Mike Burstyn's directorial debut Azimuth.

The festival will also screen the documentary Kishon, about Israeli writer-director-producer Ephraim Kishon.

The festival will also feature screenings of Israeli TV shows including Keren Margalit's Sleeping Bears. There will also be a pre-festival screening on May 20 of the thriller series The Commandments.

"More Israeli films are being released in New York than ever before, festival director Isaac Zabalocki said in a statement. "Still, many of the top films coming out of Israel do not get distributed widely in the U.S. This festival is proud to present the top films coming out of Israel that go beyond the handful of A-list festival picks.”

The festival is set to run from June 5-12. More info is available here.