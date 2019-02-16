N.Y.'s New World Stages Evacuated Due to Manhole Fires

Video footage from the scene posted on social media shows a fire roaring from a manhole just outside the theater.

Multiple people have reported that Saturday night's shows at New World Stages in New York City were evacuated and have been canceled due to multiple manhole fires on the theatre's West 50th Street block. Everyone who was at the theatre is reportedly safe.

A representative for New World Stages told the Associated Press that patrons were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

At 8:52 p.m. local time, the FDNY's official alert system on Twitter wrote, "MAN 7-5 311 W 50 ST, MULTIPLE MANHOLE FIRES."

Video footage from the scene posted on social media shows a fire roaring from a manhole just outside New World Stages, located at 340 West 50th Street, where several performances were scheduled to take place at the off-Broadway complex.

One attendee posted on Facebook: "As we were entering the building, there was a big boom. No idea what it was, but they kept letting people in. Right when the show was supposed to start, they announced they had to evacuate the theater. So now we’re outside with the other 4 shows that are performed in the same theater," later updating, "All shows in the building cancelled."

Another person, who captured video of the fire, wrote on Twitter, "Oh crap the underground part of New World Stages is on fire and the flames are coming out a manhole on the street."

"No show tonight," The Play That Goes Wrong director Matt DiCarlo confirmed. "Everyone is safe and out of the building!"

The Citizen safety network app shared another clip of the fire on Twitter, reporting "police are blocking off traffic on W 50th St from 8th Ave to 9th Ave."

Billboard has reached out to representatives at New World Stages for comment.

