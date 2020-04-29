NYU's Black List-Inspired Purple List Reveals 2020 Picks (Exclusive)

Chloe Zhao and Desiree Akhavan are among those who have had their work featured on the list of the best production-ready screenplays from Tisch School of the Arts graduate film students and recent alumni.

New York University's Black List-inspired annual selection of the best production-ready screenplays from its Tisch School of the Arts graduate film students and recent alumni, known as The Purple List, has revealed its 2020 picks.

The four screenplays, selected by a panel of industry professionals, are Hound, Mirror Lake, Mustache and Skin of Youth.

Hound, by Lisa Duva, is a horror-comedy about a female werewolf.

Mirror Lake, by Anthony Saxe, is a character-driven narrative exploring male friendship and addiction.

Mustache, by Imran J. Khan, follows an eccentric 14-year-old boy from a conservative Pakistani-American household adapting to public school in California.

Skin of Youth, by Ash Mayfair in her second Purple List appearance after 2015 selection The Third Wife, is the tale of a turbulent romance between a transgender sex worker and Saigon cage fighter in 1998.

The Purple List this year also announced its partnerships with female filmmakers initiative Breaking Through the Lens and Buffalo 8, which is offering the winning screenplays a shooting schedule, budget, and project review for market analysis and financial consideration.

This year's Purple List selection panel included producers, screenwriters, casting directors, writers and editors from Searchlight Pictures, Netflix, Sundance Labs and other film organizations.

Purple List alumni include Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs, Birds of Prey), Chloe Zhao (Songs My Brothers Taught Me, The Rider, Eternals) and Desiree Akhavan (Appropriate Behavior, The Miseducation of Cameron Post).

Thirteen Purple List screenplays have become finished films, 12 of which were released theatrically, including the following titles: The Adderall Diaries, Songs My Brothers Taught Me, Appropriate Behavior, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, The Rider, Manos Sucias, Those People, Yosemite and Newlyweeds.

This year's Purple List selections join a diverse group. Over its nine editions, 25 of the 41 Purple List screenwriters are women; 22 are from black, Asian or other minority ethnic backgrounds; and seven identify as LGBTQ or have LGBTQ themes in their screenplays. The list was founded in 2012 by classmates Ashim Bhalla and Shandor Garrison.

“Historically, we’ve seen a significant lack of female and minority characters on the screen, even though there’s no shortage of compelling narratives from underrepresented storytellers. NYU Purple List is proof of that," Bhalla said in a statement. "But independent films need financing and support from producers, agents, managers, and actors to get made. And while progress has been made in recent years, much more work needs to be done. We know that representation on screen improves when there are more opportunities for diverse filmmakers to work behind the camera, which is why we’re working with an amazing panel of industry judges, the Black List, Buffalo 8, and Breaking Through the Lens to help bring these incredible scripts to life—these are industry players truly committed to real progress."

Added Purple List faculty advisor and Tisch associate arts professor John Tintori: “These are four beautifully crafted screenplays that captivated our industry judges, who are seeking fresh stories and were so excited to meet the filmmakers behind the scripts. The Grad Film program has a reputation for cultivating individual and diverse voices that define the film marketplace, rather than the other way around, and when you look at our graduates, it’s clear they’re shaping the future of American and world cinema."