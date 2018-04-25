O’Shea Jackson Jr. Teases Next 'Godzilla,' Possible Aubrey Plaza Action Film

"I’m trying to figure it out back at the house but look for it soon. Aubrey, I’m working," Jackson told THR.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. made his big-screen acting debut portraying his father Ice Cube in Straight Outta Compton, and now the young star is paving his own path in Hollywood. He sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss his movie Den of Thieves, why he wants to do an action movie with Aubrey Plaza and what to expect from Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

While Straight Outta Compton was more of a “personal piece” for him, Jackson told THR that Den of Thieves was the “dope” movie he was waiting for.

“I wanted to be in a dope movie and for it to be an L.A. movie, it was just like the icing on the cake,” he said. “Den of Thieves killed my ass a little bit just on making it and the success of it has been so good that you can’t help but feel some sort of glory from all that hard work you had to put in.”

As far as seeing Jackson in the film’s previously announced sequel, he hinted, “We’re in negotiations right now but everything is real close. I’m excited to get started working.”

Jackson also revealed to THR that an action film featuring him and his Ingrid Goes West co-star Aubrey Plaza could actually happen. “Aubrey’s on me so tough about writing a script where we just go around and murkin’ people,” he said. “I’m trying to figure it out back at the house but look for it soon. Aubrey, I’m working. I’m sorry.”

While we’ll have to wait to see a Jackson/Plaza action flick, he’ll be going into blockbuster territory with 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He teased to THR that there’s another monster who will be giving Godzilla a run for its money.

“Godzilla is definitely big and bad this time around but the – I’m a Godzilla fan – the guy who takes the cake this time around is King Ghidorah,” he said. “He gives Godzilla some work in this movie. You got to see it.”