Obama Names 'American Factory,' 'The Irishman,' 'Parasite' Among Favorite Films of 2019

The former president continued to reveal his year-end picks, unveiling his movie and TV selections on social media on Sunday.

Barack Obama's Netflix documentary American Factory is among his favorite films of 2019, the former president announced Sunday, joining critically acclaimed Oscar frontrunners like The Irishman, Marriage Story and Parasite as his most beloved movies of 2019.

Obama unveiled his 2019 screen picks, of his favorite movies and TV shows, on social media a day after he posted about his favorite books of the year.

American Factory is the first release from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground production company, and the former president noted in his social media post announcing his 2019 screen faves that he picked his own movie, which has received critical acclaim and awards recognition and, as Obama notes, recently made the best documentary Oscars shortlist.

Like American Factory, three more of Obama's movie picks are Netflix releases, with the former president selecting Atlantics, The Irishman and Marriage Story. Higher Ground is based at the streamer.

Other high-profile titles on Obama's list include fellow documentaries Amazing Grace and Apollo 11, Booksmart, The Farewell, Ford v. Ferrari, Just Mercy, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Little Women and Parasite.

Obama's TV list is rather short, only including three titles: the Netflix limited series Unbelievable, HBO's Watchmen and Amazon's Fleabag, season two.

