Obama: Americans Must Not Let Racist Views Become Normalized

The former president in a statement urged Americans to "soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred and normalizes racist sentiments."

In his first public statement since the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, former President Barack Obama said Americans must "soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments."

Obama released a statement Monday on Twitter that did not mention President Donald Trump directly but reminded Americans that "we are not helpless" in the face of the nation's high frequency of mass shootings compared to other nations.

A shooting on Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killed 22 people, and a second shooting early Sunday outside a crowded bar in Dayton, Ohio, killed nine people. Investigators say the El Paso suspect posted an anti-immigrant screed shortly before the attack.

Read Obama's full message below.